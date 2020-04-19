South Korea's New Coronavirus Cases Fall To Single Digits For The First Time

South Korea reported eight new coronavirus cases on April 19 marking the first day when new infections fell to single digits since the outbreak of the pandemic. As of now, South Korea has reported 10,661 positive cases of COVID-19 infections out of which 8,042 have recovered. Also, the death toll rose by two taking the nationwide tally to 234 fatalities.

President Moon Jae-in commenting on the achievement, reportedly said that his country’s progress gave hope that the COVID-19 outbreak was surmountable in other parts of the world as well. The infection which originated in China has now infected nearly 2,332,568 and killed over 160,791 worldwide. South Korea initially had the largest positive cases outside china however, its strict measures helped it to reduce the rate. Currently, the US tops the list of infections with 7,38,923 cases.

Further in his address, Moon said that the South Korean government will prepare for new daily lives and the new world order 'post-COVID' with the unified power of the citizens. South Korea reported its first case in January however, numbers remained in single digits till mid-February. However, from February 19 onwards, the numbers started skyrocketing. The number of infection peaked on February 29 with 909cases but strict lockdown measures, contact tracing, and mass testing helped Seoul bring back the number of infected to single digits.

US lauds S Korea

Earlier this week, the United States congratulated South Korea after the latter successfully held legislative elections. The Trump administration also lauded its dedication to democratic values in the face of coronavirus pandemic. US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said in a statement that Seoul’s dedication to democratic values is a hallmark of a truly free, open, and transparent society.

