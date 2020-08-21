South Korea Gears Up For More Testing As Coronavirus Cases Increase

On August 21, South Korean Health authorities alarmed about a coronavirus cluster in capital city Seoul, which could spread infection in residents. This warning came after thousands of people attended a rally by the conservative political group last week. According to authorities, the current increase in new cases is from members of the church and people who attended a political rally. Officials urged people to come forward and get tests to control the spread of the contagious virus.

Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has reported 324 new cases of coronavirus on August 20, which brought the total number of cases to 16,670 with 309 deaths. It is the highest reported daily spike since March 8. In a media briefing vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the situation is serious and the government is trying to gather records of everyone who was part of the rally.

Kim Gang-lip also added, health authorities and police had fetched cell phone data of 12,000 people, who had been in the area and the administration is trying to convince the church to handover the full list of members. In the initial days of the outbreak, South Korea’s intensive tracing and the testing method were lauded to control the virus, but now again Asian tiger is witnessing a spike in cases and again officials are turning back to tracing and testing methods to curb the spread of the virus.

South Korea shuts Nightspots and Churches

South Korea banned large public gatherings and shut down churches and nightspots in the greater capital area amid an alarming surge in viral infections that health officials describe as the country’s biggest crisis since the emergence of COVID-19. In a nationally televised announcement on August 18, Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun said strengthening social distancing restrictions for the Seoul metropolitan area, which is home to half of the country’s 51 million people, was inevitable because a failure to slow transmissions there could result in a major outbreak nationwide.

