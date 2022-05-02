South Korea Resumes Embassy Operations In Kyiv Amid Relentless Russia-Ukraine War

Although the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine is still not over, the South Korean Foreign Ministry stated that the country's ambassador to Ukraine and a section of the diplomatic staff have returned to Kyiv to resume operations from Monday, May 2. Soon after Russia launched a full-fledged war against Ukraine, Seoul evacuated its embassy from Kyiv and established two temporary liaison offices in the Ukrainian cities of Lviv and Chernivtsi, as well as one in Romania. However, the office in Lviv was shut a few days later on March 18.

"The South Korean embassy is preparing to resume operation from May 2 and intending to conduct diplomatic work in Kyiv in even closer cooperation with the Ukrainian government in order to protect its citizens in Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday, ANI reported. According to the statement, several South Korean diplomats, including the country's ambassador to Ukraine Kim Hyung-tae, who was working in a temporary liaison office in Chernivtsi, have now returned to Kyiv. Meanwhile, the rest of the embassy's diplomatic staff is still in Chernivtsi and Romania, with a possible return to the Ukrainian capital in the future depending on the situation.

South Korea offers to provide Liquified Natural Gas to Europe

Last week, South Korea also announced to deliver some of its Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) to Europe in an effort to alleviate the energy crisis caused by a reduction in supply from the Russian Federation. According to South Korea's industry ministry, the government has decided to divert some of its LNG gas shipments to Europe since it has "some room" for such assistance in the spring. However, the Ministry did not clarify when or how much South Korea would contribute, but it did suggest the gas would be sent to Europe before the summer, albeit in small quantities, Yonhap news agency reported.

United Kingdom reopens its embassy in Kyiv

It is significant to mention here that the United Kingdom also reopened its embassy in Kyiv as the British ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons returned to the Ukrainian capital on April 29. The UK also announced to send a team of war crimes experts to support Kyiv with investigations into 'Russian atrocities' in the war-torn nation. In addition, Bulgaria and Romania have also agreed to aid in identifying and prosecuting those who have committed war crimes in Ukraine.

