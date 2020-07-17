South Korea Revokes Licence Of Groups Allegedly Involved In Sending Propaganda Leaflets

South Korean authorities on July 17 revoked licences of two groups who were allegedly involved in sending propaganda leaflets across the border up-north pissing off its government and hampering the efforts of talks between the two neighbours. The groups run by North Korean defectors have for years allegedly sent air balloons with anti-North propaganda, mini radios, $1 bill and USB sticks filled with South Korean news and drama. The South Korean Ministry of Unification that is responsible for creating good relations with North on Friday said that it has revoked licences of two groups- Fighters for a Free North Korea and Kuensaem Education Center.

Read: North Korea Warns S Korea To Stop Defectors From Sending Leaflets Into Demilitarized Zone

South Korean police had late last month reportedly raided the office of the two groups who were involved in sending the leaflets and propaganda filled USB sticks to the North. Following raids, Park Sang-Hak, a North Korean refugee admitted of sending over 5,00,000 leaflets to the North using balloons in the past few years. The action against the groups has also garnered criticism that the liberal government of President Moon Jae-in is sacrificing the values of democracy to woo the North and save its already fluctuating efforts to make peace with its so-called communist neighbour up-north.

Read: South Korea Warns North's Kim Jong Un Against Sending Propaganda Leaflets Across Border

'Take action or pay dear price'

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had earlier last month warned South Korea to stop defectors from throwing anti-DPRK leaflets near the de-militarised zone. Kim Yo issued a statement on June 4 warning South Korea over the leaflets activity saying that they 'will be forced to pay a dear price if they let this situation go on'. The statement issued by Kim Yo also consisted of some very strong language against the defectors who were allegedly scattering leaflets along the border as she called them 'human scums' and 'illiterate'. The statement and was published in the state-run news agency KCNA.

Read: South Korean Activist Floats Leaflets To North Amid High Tensions

Read: North Korea Says It Has Prepared 12 Mn Anti-South Leaflets As 'retaliatory Punishment'

(Image Credit: AP)

