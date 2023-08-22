South Korea Says President Yoon Suk Yeol Looking Forward To First India Visit For G20

In a significant diplomatic move, Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Vikram Misri engaged in high-level discussions with South Korean counterparts during his visit to Seoul. The discussions revolved around the augmentation of collaborative efforts in critical and emerging technologies, marking an essential stride in the bilateral relationship between India and South Korea.

According to reliable sources, Deputy NSA Vikram Misri and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin convened on Tuesday to explore opportunities for bolstering cooperation in the realm of critical and emerging technologies. Both sides were unanimous in their belief that this domain holds immense potential for fostering stronger ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Park conveyed President Yoon Suk Yeol's anticipation for his inaugural visit to India in September. The visit is slated to coincide with the G20 Summit, where President Yoon is expected to engage in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This exchange further underscores the growing affinity between India and South Korea.

Deputy NSA Misri's visit to Seoul aligns with the fourth India-Republic of Korea Strategic Dialogue held at the Deputy NSA-level. The discussions during the dialogue served as a reaffirmation of the shared commitment to advancing multifaceted bilateral relations.

India & South Korea bolster defence collaboration

Apart from his meeting with Foreign Minister Park, Deputy NSA Misri also held a significant conversation with South Korea's Minister of Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Eom Donghwan. Both dignitaries emphasized the pivotal role of defense cooperation in shaping the bilateral ties and stressed the importance of bolstering defense technology, equipment, and industry collaboration.

A notable highlight of the discussions was Misri's invitation to South Korean enterprises to consider investments in India's dedicated defense corridors. This gesture aligns with India's efforts to stimulate defense-related investments and technological advancements.

In a reciprocal move, Indian defense companies are gearing up to participate in the International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) scheduled for October 2023 in Seoul. This participation underscores the commitment to forging closer defense-related bonds between the two nations.

To ensure the continued progression of defense technology collaboration, both sides agreed to convene the fifth Steering Committee Meeting between India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and South Korea's DAPA at the earliest. This upcoming meeting is anticipated to pave the way for fresh avenues of cooperation in the defense technology domain.

As Deputy NSA Vikram Misri's visit to Seoul culminates, the consensus between India and South Korea to amplify cooperation in critical and emerging technologies and the defense sector marks a promising chapter in their diplomatic rapport. The outcomes of these discussions are poised to chart a course for deeper collaboration and mutual growth.