South Korea Says 'SA-5 Missile' Fired By North Similar To Missiles Used By Russia In Kyiv

Since US Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to the Korean peninsula, North Korea has been launching missiles into the sea of Japan and the Yellow sea. Pyongyang has said that the missile launches are a response to "reckless" joint military drills between South Korea and the United States. According to reports from Sputnik news, South Korean military have recovered remnants of the North Korean missile and in their assessment it resembles a missile designed by the Soviet Union.

The South Korean Defense Ministry has stated that the missile is similar to Soviet designed SA-5 type missiles. The SA-5 Type Missile was originally a surface to air defence system and it was introduced into service back in the 1960s. The missile is currently being used by the Russian military in the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry's assessment mentioned in a report by the Korean Herald. The missile, although originally designed as a surface to air defence system, can be used for ground to ground strike. North Korea fired the missile on 2nd November, crossing the Northern Limit Line (NLL), which is considered the de facto maritime border between North Korea and South Korea, although Pyongyang does not recognise it as the border.

'Territorial encroachment,' says South Korean President

The remnants of the North Korean missile were collected by the use of a submersible drone. The missile recovered is only of the 23 missiles that Pyongyang launched that day. The debris recovered is 2 meters wide and 3 meters long/10 feet long and six-and-half feet wide. Although the Korean war has not officially ended, a ceasefire was reached back in 1953 and this is the first time since 1953 that a missile has crossed the Northern Limit Line.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called the missile launch a "territorial encroachment." The South Korean Defense Ministry said that "our military will not tolerate any North Korean provocation that poses a threat to our nationals' lives and safety. We will sternly deal with it with overwhelming capabilities based on the Seoul-Washington alliance." North Korea and South Korea played a crucial role during the Cold War and the Korean peninsula was a theatre of war where the Cold War was being carried out. USA used more bombs on North Korea then it used during the 2nd World War, roughly every family member lost someone during the bombardments, which is the reason behind North Korea's animosity towards USA.