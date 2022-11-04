South Korea Scrambles 80 Fighter Jets To Counter 180 North Korean Warplanes Amid Tensions

South Korea scrambled its fighter jets in response to an aggressive manoeuvre by North Korea, which saw it sending around 180 warplanes toward the border between the two nations. South Korea responded to the escalation by scrambling at least 80 fighter jets to counter the threat. Among the jets scrambled by Seoul were the F-35A stealth fighters.

According to the statement by the South Korean military, the North Korean warplane flew north of the tactical measure line, 12 miles north of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) between the two countries. The development came between 11 am and 3 pm local time, stated South Korea's military.

Pyongyang continues escalating regional tensions

The crucial development in the region came a day after another aggressive manoeuvre by the North which included the launch of more than 30 ballistic missiles in the direction of South Korea. North Korea’s move included an apparently failed launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. The incident caused Japan to issue evacuation warnings and halted the nation’s bullet train services.

The escalatory moves by North Korea are being perceived as an angry response to the ongoing joint-military exercise between South Korea and the United States. Tensions in the Korean Peninsula began rising Monday when the joint military drill called “Vigilant Storm” between the US and South Korean military began. However, despite the aggressive moves by Pyongyang, the military drills continued.

Pyongyang accused the US and South Korea of provocative action on Wednesday before conducting the missile launches from its east and west coasts into the waters on either side of the peninsula. This prompted Seoul to respond with the launch of three surface-to-air missiles.

As per the South Korean military’s statement, around 240 aircraft are participating in Exercise Vigilant Storm. The exercise has been scheduled to last four days from 31 October to 4 November and is aimed at enhancing combat readiness and interoperability between the Air Forces of the two countries.

Exercise Vigilant Storm extended

.@SecDef: We are committed to building on these efforts to strengthen integrated deterrence… and to ensure that this Alliance continues to bolster security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/nrBvhmNwNq — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) November 3, 2022

In the face of the recent aggressiveness shown by North Korea amid the US-South Korea joint exercise, the US announced the extension of Exercise Vigilant Storm. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the decision to extend the exercise in a press briefing with South Korean Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup on Thursday.

“Now, it's highly unfortunate that the DPRK has chosen to interrupt this solemn period with the illegal and destabilizing launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile last night, as well as additional missile launches today. I've consulted with Minister Lee, and we've decided to extend Vigilant Storm, which is our long scheduled combined training exercise to further bolster our readiness and interoperability,” Austin said during the briefing.

Washington has maintained that the military exercise was "purely defensive in nature" and made it clear to North Korea that it posed no threat to the nation.