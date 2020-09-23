South Korea Seeks Global Cooperation, UN Intervention To End Korean War

South Korea reiterated its call for a declaration of an end to the Korean War on Tuesday, September 22 while also calling for global cooperation for the same. During his keynote address at the 75th-anniversary gathering of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that the end of the decades-long war would pave the way for complete denuclearisation as well as a sustainable peace on the peninsula. He said that the war “must end completely and for good” and sought the peace-keeping body’s support to achieve the same goal.

"Time has come to remove the tragedy lingering on the Korean Peninsula. The war must end, completely and for good," he said.

"I believe it begins with declaring an end to the war, an act that can affirm mutual commitments to peace. The end-of-war declaration will, indeed, open the door to complete denuclearisation and permanent peace regime in the Korean Peninsula," he added.

Read - South Korea To Start Socially Distant Drive-in Circus For Safe Entertainment Amid COVID-19

Read - South Korea Police Arrest Defector Trying To Return To The North After 2 Years

Moon says peace in peninsula ‘still in making’

In the pre-recorded speech, Moon also said that peace in the peninsula is “still in the making” and only stability in Northeast Asia would contribute to bringing about promising changes to the international community. The South Korean President not only said that the UN’s intervention in the Korean peninsula is “urgently required” but also noted that the nation has “invariably pursued” reconciliation with North Korea. Moon’s remarks came in the backdrop of Koreas marking the 70th anniversary in 2020 with both nations being technically in the state of war.

Moon Jae-in said, “It is the Korean Peninsula where the UN spirit to realize world peace is most urgently required. South Korea has invariably pursued reconciliation between the two Koreas, and is constantly striving for denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.”

“But Korea will continue the conversation. What we all need is to go one step further. We continue to believe that if the international community continues to support and cooperate, denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula will surely be achieved,” he added.

Read - Asia Today: Fewer Cases In Melbourne, Korea; Japan Travel Up

Read - North Korea Satellite Images Show Military Parade Preparations Despite COVID-19 Scare

Image: @moonriver365/Twitter