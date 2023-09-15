South Korea Set To Conduct Grand Military Parade After 10 Years Amid Tensions With North

Amid the brewing tensions with North Korea, South Korea is gearing up to hold a mega military parade for the first time in a decade. According to Independent UK, the main aim of conducting the grand parade is to showcase the military might of the Asian nation as the tensions in the Indo-Pacific region continue to escalate. The last time the country conducted a military parade of such a grand scale was in 2013 when South Korea marked the 65th Armed Forces Day.

According to Independent UK, the South Korean parade is expected to showcase the country’s homegrown weapons. These homegrown ammunition include military tanks and long-range surface-to-air missiles which will take over the streets of Seoul. The KF-21 fighter jets and Light Armed Helicopters fighter will fill the South Korean skies showcasing the prowess of the Asian nation. As per the report, the parade will be held on 26 September. The whole ordeal will begin from the Seoul Air Base located in Gyeonggi province’s Seongnam.

The parade then will move to Gwanghwamun in central Seoul, where a grand military procession will take place. A flypast will be conducted by the Air Force’s Black Eagles aerobatic team and Apache attack helicopters will fly over the mighty troops of South Korea. The decision to hold the parade came days after North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un pledged to boost military ties with Moscow, during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The revival of an old ceremony

In the past, South Korea conducted a military parade every five years to commemorate the Armed Forces Day. However, the ceremony was halted under the Moon Jae-in administration. The liberal administration wanted to bolster the inter-Korea ties and saw the parade as a major hindrance in that endeavour. Meanwhile, the current South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol won the current election due to his hardline stance against North Korea.

Pyongyang, on the other hand, holds such military events every year without fail. Earlier this month, North Korea held its third military parade in a year to mark the 75th anniversary of the country’s founding. Kim Jong Un took part in the ceremony along with his daughter. Not only this, delegations from Russia and China were also present at the military ceremony.