South Korea: Seven Drown As Deadly Typhoon Hinnamnor Leaves Trail Of Devastation; See Pics

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate as typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in southern regions of South Korea.
According to BBC News, seven people in South Korea lost their lives after they were trapped in an underground car park due to floods caused by typhoon Hinnamnor.
Typhoon Hinnamnor destroyed trees, roads and left over 20,000 residents without electricity, as per AP. Firefighters continue to make efforts to evacuate people from flooded regions.
South Korean troops deployed to assist with rescue and restoration efforts as typhoon Hinnamnor makes landfall.