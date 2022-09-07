Last Updated:

South Korea: Seven Drown As Deadly Typhoon Hinnamnor Leaves Trail Of Devastation; See Pics

The typhoon Hinnamnor made an impact weeks after heavy rains around Seoul. Seven people died after they were trapped in an underground car park due to floods.

Typhoon Hinnamnor
The typhoon named Hinnamnor wreaked havoc just weeks after heavy rains around Seoul. 

Typhoon Hinnamnor
Thousands of people were forced to evacuate as typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in southern regions of South Korea.  

 

Typhoon Hinnamnor
A man walks on a damaged road as waves hit a shore in Ulsan region of South Korea. 

Typhoon Hinnamnor
Debris caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor at waterfront park in Busan region.  

Typhoon Hinnamnor
According to BBC News, seven people in South Korea lost their lives after they were trapped in an underground car park due to floods caused by typhoon Hinnamnor.   

Typhoon Hinnamnor
Typhoon Hinnamnor destroyed trees, roads and left over 20,000 residents without electricity, as per AP. Firefighters continue to make efforts to evacuate people from flooded regions. 

Typhoon Hinnamnor
This picture from Jeju, shows a shop damaged by typhoon Hinnamnor. 

Typhoon Hinnamnor
Debris caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor seen on streets in Ulsan region of South Korea. 

Typhoon Hinnamnor
South Korean troops deployed to assist with rescue and restoration efforts as typhoon Hinnamnor makes landfall. 

Typhoon Hinnamnor
In this picture, a person captures the moment in mobile phone as waves hit a shore in Ulsan. 

 

