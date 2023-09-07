South Korea Signs Free Trade Pact With Philippines, Removes Tariffs On 95 Percent Of Items

South Korea on Thursday, September 7 inked the historic free trade agreement (FTA) with the member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Philippines, marking the fifth such agreement between the two countries. The Philippines agreed to scrap tariffs on approximately 95 percent of items traded between the two nations under the pact effective from 2024. The Philippines removed the tariffs on Korean locomotives and automotive parts, opening a vibrant market for the car manufacturers, according to the state-affiliated reports.

The Philippines is the top Korean car importer among ASEAN members, with Japan trailing behind, accounting for an estimated 82.5 percent of the market in 2022.

Philippines will lift tariffs on 96.5% of all traded items, Korea to scrap on 94.8% of commodities

The FTA was signed by Korea's Minister for Trade Ahn Duk-geun and Philippines' Secretary of Trade and Industry Alfredo Pascual at an event on Thursday in the Capital Jakarta. The talks on signing a document on free trade began in October of 2021, but the countries were unable to reach a consensus on the deadline to finalize the deal. They finetuned the rules on the agricultural safeguards by July 2022, paving the way for agreement on terms for other commodities. As the pact was signed, the ministers on both sides declared that the ratification process will take effect at the Korean National Assembly in the first half of next year.

Korea and the Philippines have been trading under the rules enshrined in the Korea-ASEAN FTA and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). The objective of the deal was further liberalisation of the services that would boost the trade between the two countries. The ASEAN-Korea FTA vitalised trade and multiplied the exchanges in goods, services and investments by significantly cutting tariff barriers among the Parties. It encouraged the traders in both countries to adopt a more free market system through the elimination of tariffs and non-tariff barriers. The businesses were, therefore, able to expand inter-regional exports and enjoy economies of sale.

"When the bilateral free trade agreement is added, the Philippines will lift tariffs on 96.5 percent of all traded items and Korea will remove 94.8 percent," senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Choi Sang-mok was quoted as saying.

Under the new pact, approximately five per cent tariff applicable on Korean-made automobiles will be exempt immediately. The remaining 30 per cent tariff on automobile parts, as well as the existing tariffs on eco-friendly vehicles would be scrapped within a maximum period of five years. "This is expected to significantly enhance the export competitiveness of Korean automobiles in the Philippines, a market that Japan has traditionally dominated," Choi reportedly underscored. In a statement, the Korean industry ministry said that the country will implement the safeguard measure to reinstate the duty if the volume of imports on certain products such as bananas exceeds the yearly cap for 10 years. Korea already has a free trade pact with ASEAN members Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia.