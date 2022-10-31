South Korea PM Assures Thorough Probe After 150 People Killed In Halloween Stampede

In the aftermath of the tragic stampede that took place in South Korea stampede on the occasion of Halloween, the Prime Minister of South Korea Han Duck-soo on Monday promised a thorough investigation into the stampede that took place in the Ithaecon district of Seoul. During a meeting that was broadcast live, Prime Minister Han said that the government will take measures to make sure this doesn't happen again. Han said in his address that the Halloween South Korea stampede killed almost 154 people.

PM Modi, EAM Jaishnakar express condolences

The Embassy of India in Seoul said in a tweet that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed "deep anguish" over the loss of lives during festivities through a letter. He also extended his condolences towards the families of the deceased people. The embassy tweeted, "PM @narendramodi in his letter to ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol @President_KR has expressed deep anguish at the tragic loss of lives at yesterday's stampede incident in Seoul. He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the friends and families who lost their loved ones @mofa_kr". Even before Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed his condolences through a tweet which said: "Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time".

154 people have lost their lives: PM Han

On the night of October 29, about 100,000 partygoers, most of them in their early 20s, gathered in the district of Itaewon, Seoul on the occasion of Halloween. Chaos ensued when most of them gathered in a narrow alley and got trapped and fell on each other like "dominoes". Prime Minister Han said that 154 people have lost their lives and 133 are injured. The government of South Korea has announced a national mourning period till November 5.