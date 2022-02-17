South Korea Strengthens Anti-missile Unit Amid Rising Threats From North Korea

In response to North Korea's recent missile tests, the Defence Ministry of South Korea announced on Thursday that South Korea's military will strengthen the Air Force's missile defence unit by deploying equipment, which includes advanced radars and expanding its mission. As per the reports of Yonhap News, as part of attempts to improve the military's anti-missile capabilities, the ministry filed a public notice on its quest for legislation to restructure the current Air Defense Missile Command.

The command will receive more ballistic missile early-warning radars and mid-range surface-to-air missiles as part of the upcoming reorganisation, which is scheduled for April. South Korea's multilayered anti-missile programme includes the M-SAM system, dubbed "Cheongung II." In Korean, the term 'Cheongung' refers to the bow of heaven. In order to emphasise the command's anti-missile missions, the military plans to change its official name but it hasn't revealed a new name yet, according to Yonhap News.

Command will monitor operational threats

The ministry stated that the command will monitor strategic and operational threats in the air in order to counter complex, wide-area, multi-layer missiles while simultaneously performing regional air defence missions. Analysts and observers have noted that the government is ready to deploy a long-range surface-to-air missile that was developed domestically. The command will also be entrusted with assisting the military in responding more effectively to threats from space.

The Army Missile Command will be renamed and its headquarters and subordinate units will be enlarged to form the Army Missile Strategic Command in April. Last month, North Korea launched seven missiles, including a hypersonic and intermediate-range ballistic missile, raising concerns about the South's ability to respond.

South Korean President calls for diplomacy

In the meanwhile, talking about North Korea's missile test South Korean President Moon Jae-in stated last week that if North Korea's repeated missile launches go so far as to violate Kim's self-imposed moratorium, the Korean Peninsula will be thrust back into the crisis situation of five years ago, when there were fears of war. He further stated that to avoid a repeat of this situation, political leaders from connected countries should participate in ongoing conversation and diplomacy.

Image: AP