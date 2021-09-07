South Korea Successfully Tests Its First Homegrown Submarine-launched Ballistic Missile

South Korea has tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), according to a report published on Tuesday, 7 September, as it seeks to strengthen its defences against the nuclear-armed North.

According to Yonhap, which cited anonymous military sources, South Korea's Agency for Defense Development conducted underwater ejection tests of the SLBM from a new, locally manufactured 3,000-tonne class submarine fitted with six vertical launching tubes last week.

The submarine-launched ballistic missile is thought to be a derivative of South Korea's Hyunmoo-2B ballistic missile, which has a range of roughly 500 kilometres (310 miles) and will be mass-produced for deployment after another series of tests, states the report. It will be deployed on the Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine, which was commissioned on August 13 and has six vertical launch tubes, as per the report. Only a few countries have succeeded in developing an SLBM, and South Korea is one of them.

According to a press release, if approved, it will result in a 76% increase in the Defense Acquisition Program Administration's research budget, which will be utilised to actively create cutting-edge, future technology.

South Korea's defences against the nuclear-armed North

During a military parade, which was attended by Kim Jong-un in January, Pyongyang displayed four submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) that state media called "the world's most powerful weapon." However, while North Korea has released images of underwater launches, most recently in 2019, observers believe they were launched from a stationary platform or submersible barge rather than a submarine.

Meanwhile, Pyongyang is also considering expanding its submarine force. Kim told a Workers' Party meeting in January that the North had completed blueprints for a nuclear-powered submarine.

Even if Pyongyang's land-based forces are killed, analysts think such a vessel might be a strategic game-changer, allowing Pyongyang to conduct a surprise underwater strike even if its land-based forces are decimated. In 2019, Kim was photographed standing next to a massive vessel flanked by authorities while inspecting a newly built submarine. It would be deployed for operations soon, according to state media, without specifying its capabilities.

