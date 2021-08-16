South Korea Temporarily Shuts Kabul Embassy, Relocates Staff To Unspecified Third Country

South Korea's Foreign Ministry has said that it is temporarily closing its embassy in Kabul and has evacuated most of its staff to an unspecified country in the Middle East. The action came as unprecedented chaos and tensions rose in Afghanistan amid the Taliban's takeover of the country.

The South Korean foreign ministry informed that a few diplomats, including Ambassador Choi Taeho, remain at a safe location in Afghanistan to support the evacuation of a South Korean national from the country and that the Seoul government is closely working with the United States of America and other countries to ensure their safe evacuation.

Afghanistan has been on South Korea's travel ban list since 2007. There were reportedly around five South Koreans living in Afghanistan but as soon as the United States and NATO proceeded with troop pullouts, Seoul called for its citizens to leave the country within 10 days in June.

Countries shut embassies in Kabul

The United Kingdom evacuated most of its embassy workers in the face of a fast Taliban offensive, however, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised that Britain would not forsake Afghanistan.

Britain is deploying approximately 600 troops to assist with the evacuation of its roughly 3,000 citizens from the country. PM Johnson asserted that the vast majority of the embassy personnel in Kabul would return to the UK.

In a statement on Sunday, the German foreign office in Berlin announced that it would be closing its embassy in Kabul. In the statement, published on the ministry's website, officials have requested all German nationals to leave Afghanistan at this time. In a tweet, German foreign minister Heiko Maas announced the embassy will be relocated to the military section of the airport for now. The foreign office statement reads, "Foreign Minister Maas has also reconvened the Federal Government's crisis team for today in order to initiate immediate measures to secure the safety and departure of German staff and other persons at risk."

The USA has evacuated all its diplomats and the State Department on Monday officially announced that the American flag is no longer flying at the US Embassy in Kabul. According to US President Joe Biden and other top US officials, the withdrawal of American forces became an urgent mission as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

(With inputs from AP)