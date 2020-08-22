South Korea Tightens Restrictions Amid Surge In Coronavirus Cases

To control the spread of contagious coronavirus, South Korean authorities will impose tougher social distancing guidelines nationwide starting from August 23. According to Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), it reported 315 new cases of COVID-19 on August 21. This addition in cases took country’s coronavirus tally to 17,002 cases with 309 deaths.

In recent weeks, the Asian tiger has witnessed a spur in coronavirus cases. Mostly new cases are found around densely populated Seoul and surrounding areas of the capital city. To control the deteriorating situation in these areas, the government reimposed social distancing rules, including restriction on large gathering, putting stop to in-person church meetings, and closing night clubs and bars. The same kind of guidelines will be imposed in other areas of South Korea from August 23. However, in some areas, where cases of infection are few, their guidelines would be recommended rather than mandatory.

In a media briefing Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said, “If we don’t curb the spread (of the virus) in early stages, this will grow as a large-scale wave. To us, there is nothing more important than focusing on responding to COVID-19”. Health Minister also talked about decision on postponing recruitment of new medical students, until coronavirus situation stabilises.

Amid rising cases, South Korea Gears Up For More Testing

On August 21, South Korean Health authorities alarmed about a coronavirus cluster in capital city Seoul, which could spread infection in residents. This warning came after thousands of people attended a rally by the conservative political group last week. According to authorities, the current increase in new cases is from members of the church and people who attended a political rally. Officials urged people to come forward and get tests to control the spread of the contagious virus.

