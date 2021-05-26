South Korea To Allow Citizens To Go Maskless After Receiving 1st Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

In a move to encourage citizens from getting their vaccine jabs, South Korea, on Wednesday announced that citizens will be allowed to go maskless from July after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The country has also planned to lift the ban on family gatherings, as announced during the interagency coronavirus response meeting for public vaccine campaign programme, reported Yonhap News Agency. Additionally, the health ministry of South Korea has decided to 'fully revise' the antivirus measures.

South Korea is expecting to vaccinate over 70 per cent of its population by late September, informed Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.

"Health authorities plan to fully revise the government's antivirus measures in late September when more than 70 per cent of people are projected to have received their first jabs," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum was quoted in ANI report

The Prime Minister also talked about plans to 'review loosening indoor mask rules when reaching herd immunity'.

South Korea vaccine drive

In December 2020, South Korea had signed deals with four companies as part of a coronavirus programme that will provide vaccines for 44 million people. Later, in February the country launched its two-dose vaccination regimen campaign and now it has plans to achieve herd immunity by November. With 52 million population, till now, the government has completed the inoculation drive of 1.9 million people which is 3.8 per cent of the country's total population. South Korea also planned to procure additional doses for 10 million people through the World Health Organization's global vaccine project, COVAX.

Current restrictions

Right now, religious functions in the greater Seoul area are currently restricted as not more than 20 per cent of their full seating capacity are allowed, while those in other regions maintain a 30 per cent ceiling. From next month, people who have taken first dose of the vaccine will have the advantages of attending gatherings with direct family members and have permission to visit community and welfare centres for seniors with fewer restrictions.

South Korea COVID-19 cases

The country struggled with a sharp rise of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with nearly two-week high cases. The country's caseload rose to 1,37,682 after recording 707 fresh coronavirus infection, as per the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA)

(Inputs from ANI) (Image: ANI)