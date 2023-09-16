South Korea To Ban Dog Meat Under New Law Named After President Yoon Suk Yeol's Wife

South Korean lawmakers are mulling the introduction of a new law that would prohibit the sale and consumption of dog meat in the country. The law will be named after President Yoon Suk-yeol’s wife and First Lady Kim, a vocal proponent of animal rights and welfare.

Taking to Facebook this week, People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker Park Dae-chul wrote, “Now is the time to end the consumption of dogs." He further expressed hope about the bill's passing with the help of the opposition, vowing to make sure that the bill goes through a complete parliamentary review process.

Ban on dog meat: What do South Koreans think?

The main opposition Democratic Party, often known to lock horns with the Yoon administration, also agreed to back the move, the South China Morning Post reported. The legislation has gained support on social media, with scores of South Koreans calling the act of consuming a canine's meat "barbaric."

“Eating dogs is barbaric. I will support and cheer you on. It’s time to change,” a user commented on Park's post. However, other users called for the need for incentives " to encourage people to quit the sector." In South Korea, dog meat is neither legal nor completely banned.

Over the years, it has lost appeal as young diners prefer other meats. However, the government's decision to ban it altogether has spread concerns in South Korea's dog meat industry, with several people facing the risk of losing their livelihood. Many have also questioned the reason behind naming it after the First Lady.

Earlier in April, Kim Keon Hee vowed to bring an end to dog meat consumption. This attracted backlash from dog-meat farm owners who accused her of taking “people’s rights to eat away.” Yoo Seong-min, an erstwhile PPP floor leader, slammed fellow politicians for swooning over the First Family and promoting a “liberal democracy” as a “communist totalitarian”. “Those (PPP lawmakers) who have treated the president like a god and flattered him in a genius manner, are now flattering even the first lady,” he said, adding that it was the first time he saw a law being named after the wife of a president.