South Korea To Keep Pushing To 'improve Ties', Resume Talks Despite North Korea's Threat

South Korea on August 2 said that it will keep pushing to improve ties and resume talks with North Korea, despite the threat to rekindle animosities if Seoul holds its military drills with the US. The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned that next month’s annual military drills between South Korean and US troops will undermine prospects for better ties between the Koreas. Her statement raised a question about the sincerity of North Korea’s recent decision to reopen long-dormant communication channels with the South.

However, according to AP, South Korea’s Defense Ministry on Monday said that the exact timing, size and other details of the drills haven’t been fixed and that they were the issues that must be determined by South Korean and US authorities. Spokesman Boo Seung-Chan said that Seoul and Washington are examining factors like the pandemic’s current status, diplomat efforts to curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and South Korea-US military readiness.

Lee Jong-joo, a spokeswoman at the Unification Ministry, in a separate statement, said Seoul views the communication channels’ restoration as a starting point for restoring long-suspended ties between the Koreas. She also added that Seoul will steadily seek to resume talks with North Korea, but without haste.

Inter-Korean ties

It is worth mentioning that regular drills between Seoul and Washington have been a long-running source of animosities on the Korean Peninsula, with North Korea calling them an invasion rehearsal and responding with missile tests. South Korea and the US have repeatedly said their drills are defensive in nature. South Korea and the US have also cancelled or downsized some of their training to support the now-dormant diplomacy on ending the North Korean nuclear crisis or because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the inter-Korean ties have flourished after the two Koreas restored their phone and fax lines after a 13-month hiatus, raising hopes of improved ties between the divided Koreas. Despite a two-and-a-half-year-stalemate in US-led diplomacy, the two leaders agreed to "restore mutual trust" and develop the relationship between the two nations "as soon as possible”. However, some experts say North Korea merely aims to use South Korea to let it convince the United States to make concessions before and when the stalled North Korea-US nuclear diplomacy resumes eventually.

