South Korea To Launch A Solid-propellant Space Launch Vehicle By 2024

Officials from South Korea announced on Thursday that they want to create and launch an indigenous solid-propellant space rocket by 2024. On July 29, South Korea's Institute for Defense Analyses completed successful firing tests of a new solid-propellant engine for a new space launch vehicle, clearing the way for commercial launches by 2024, according to the defence ministry.

The new engine will be used to launch small satellites into low Earth orbit, which will help the military strengthen its surveillance capabilities, according to Yonhap News. The engine test occurred a year after Seoul and Washington agreed to a modification of the "missile guidelines" to relax decades-old prohibitions on Seoul's use of solid fuels for space rocket launches.

Limits were abolished in May of this year

In May of this year, the limits were totally abolished, allowing South Korea to manufacture or possess ballistic missiles with a maximum range of more than 800 kilometres. According to the news website, the ministry said in a statement that they were able to get a core technology for a solid-fuel space projectile that had previously been prohibited due to missile restrictions between South Korea and the United States. It is projected to make a significant contribution to the enhancement of its space defence capabilities.

Roughly by 2024, South Korea wants to launch an indigenous solid-fuel space rocket carrying a tiny 500-kilogramme satellite from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, about 470 kilometres south of Seoul. The country is preparing to launch its first homemade space rocket, the Nuri, next month, using liquid engines. Solid-fueled spacecraft is known to be faster, easier, and less expensive to launch than liquid-fueled spacecraft.

The ministry said that they would be able to take a step closer to becoming one of the world's top seven countries with strong space capabilities based on the technology they secured through the development of the liquid-propellant Nuri space rocket and the rapid development of solid-fuel space rocket technologies, according to the news website.

Science ministry will construct additional infrastructure at Naro Space Centre

The science ministry announced that as part of the initiative, it will construct additional infrastructure at the Naro space centre, including a new launching location and a rocket tracking system. The ministry also said that to promote the country's economy and competitiveness in the science and technology sector, the government will continue to push for the development of fundamental technologies, infrastructure, and system improvements to support private-led space programmes.

