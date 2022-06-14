South Korea: Truckers' Strike Threatens To Disrupt Computer Chip Production In Asia

A week-long strike by truck drivers in South Korea threatens to become the newest bottleneck in the global supply chain, after industry executives' warnings that computer chip production in Asia would be disrupted. The first clear hint that the strike was impacting South Korea's world-leading semiconductor sector came on June 14, as the global flow of goods was hampered by obstacles such as Chinese lockdowns and the war in Ukraine.

According to the Korea International Trade Association (Kita), a Korean company that manufactures isopropyl alcohol (IPA), a raw chemical used to clean chip wafers, is having trouble exporting to a Chinese company that supplies wafers to chip manufacturers. In a statement, Kita reported that around 90 tonnes of cargo, or a week's worth of shipments, had been delayed. The walkout has already cost South Korea's manufacturing sector more than $1.2 billion in lost production and unfulfilled orders.

The truckers' union stated in a statement on June 14 that the national strike would continue and that the transport ministry is "neither willing to talk nor capable of resolving the current situation." The group is protesting rising fuel prices and wants guaranteed minimum wages. Four rounds of talks with the government have yielded no results.

South Korean truckers strike

Several dozen drivers were detained by police on Friday for obstructing traffic and impeding goods transit near companies. Fifteen people were arrested for blocking business outside an alcoholic beverage plant near Seoul. According to the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union, due to component shortages caused by the strike, production at Hyundai's largest industrial complex was cut in half last week.

The 22,000-member group is protesting rising fuel prices and seeking a guaranteed minimum salary. Despite four rounds of negotiations with the government, no agreement has been reached. Automakers, who have been impacted hard by a lack of timely component supplies and the inability to transport finished products, have organised a task force within their trade association to monitor the situation and advocate for a quick resolution.

The administration has asked truckers to return to work but has stated that it will endeavour to represent their requests in the legislative process and will continue to try to end the conflict through dialogue. The truckers want to extend subsidies that guarantee minimum pay as fuel prices rise, which are slated to expire this year. The government claims that changing the legislation is up to parliament.

Image: AP