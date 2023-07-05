South Korea Unveils 'damning Finding' From Retrieved North Korean Rocket Chollima-1 Part

South Korea on July 5, Wednesday revealed damning findings from the retrieved wreckage and parts of North Korea’s damaged spy satellite that plunged into the sea in May. Seoul’s military recovered part of the rocket after North Korea failed at its attempt to put the Chollima-1 into space during a launch from Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Cholsan County of North Phyongan Province, according to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

National Aerospace Development Administration [NADA] stated that as DPRK attempted to launch the military reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1” from its new-type carrier rocket Chollima-1, standing vertically to the water, it was lost. Its parts lie at a depth of 75 m on a seabed in the West Sea of Korea. Experts attributed the failure to the low reliability and stability of the new-type engine system that was used by the DPRK in its rocket.

After the booster and the payload of Chollima-1 plunged into the sea, the South Korean military recovered the parts following the failed launch. On Wednesday, Seoul for the first time gave rare insight into North Korea’s military capabilities and its capabilities. After careful evaluation performed by the American and South Korean military experts, Seoul on July 5 revealed that DPRK’s satellite was, in fact, incapable of performing the desired objectives even if it had been successful in its launch. “Major parts of North Korea’s space launch vehicle and satellite were recovered, and after careful analysis by American and South Korean experts, it was determined that they had no military efficacy as reconnaissance satellites,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) revealed in a statement.

Disintegrated "Chollima-1" rocket. IMAGE: NADA

Salvage operation halts

A salvage operation launched by the South Korean military began in May shortly after North Korean satellite’s debris splashed into South Korea's west coast on May 31. Earlier yesterday, Seoul’s JCS informed that the salvage operation, which involved the Navy’s deep sea divers, had now concluded.

Lee Choon-Geun, an expert at South Korea's Science and Technology Policy Institute, told Asia Nikkei that the initial assessment revealed that the satellite’s reconnaissance capabilities were poor and that its resolution and tracing target capabilities were also low. “The resolution of the optical device loaded on the satellite was not suitable for military use,” meanwhile, Yang Uk, an expert from Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, told the paper. North Korea, in turn, had made the rare announcement about the botched launch in its first public admission, labelling it as a “gravest failure.”