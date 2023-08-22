South Korea Urges North Korea To Abandon Satellite Launch Plan, Calls It An 'illegal Act'

South Korea, on Tuesday, urged North Korea to abandon its satellite launch plan without delay, asserting that such an action would amount to an "illegal act," given its reliance on prohibited ballistic projectile technology. "North Korea's so-called 'satellite launch' is a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions... No matter what excuses North Korea tries to make, it cannot justify this illegal act," South Korea's Unification Ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Pyongyang informed Japan's Coast Guard that it plans to send a satellite into space sometime from August 24 to August 31. The satellite's path would take it over the Yellow Sea, East China Sea, and the Pacific Ocean.

In response to the announcement, Tokyo mobilised ships and activated its PAC-3 projectile defense system as a precautionary measure, should the satellite happen to land within its territory.

Japan also calls on North Korea to cancel launch

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued a statement imploring Pyongyang to cancel the launch, and he mentioned that Japan was collaborating with South Korea and the United States to acquire further details on the situation. Tokyo is taking "all possible measures to prepare for any unforeseen eventuality", Kishida said. "A launch would be extremely regrettable," he told reporters.

US & South Korea hold military drills

North Korea's declaration about its satellite launch surfaced following the start of significant annual joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea on Monday. These exercises, named Ulchi Freedom Shield, are being conducted in response to increasing concerns posed by North Korea's nuclear capabilities. The drills are set to continue until August 31.

In reaction to the rehearsals, Pyongyang strongly criticised them, asserting that it would respond with "overwhelming" actions.

In a commentary, KCNA warned that if the drills involve a "nuclear provocation", the possibility "of a thermonuclear war on the Korean peninsula will become more realistic".

The timing of the launch proposal is closely following a recent gathering of leaders from the United States, South Korea, and Japan at Camp David.

According to a report from North Korea's KCNA news agency, Pyongyang claimed that the recent trilateral summit at Camp David served as a platform for formulating a "nuclear war provocation."

The commentary expressed concern that "If the agreements fabricated at the Camp David Resort are additionally put into practice in the war drill ... the possibility of an outbreak of a thermonuclear war on the Korean peninsula will become more realistic."

It further said that the prevailing situation requires its military to "take the initiative, offensive and overwhelming action for a war."