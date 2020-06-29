South Korea Urges People To Plan For Staggered Summer Vacations As COVID-19 Risk Remains

South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged citizens to plan for summer vacations so they do not occur at the same time saying that coronavirus cases from small clusters still continue to exist. The health authorities on June 29 called on citizens to follow precautionary measures and avoid public gatherings at workplaces and religious sites. The summer holiday season in South Korea is currently on and authorities fear the beginning of another wave if prevention measures in tourist sites are not followed. South Korea was among the first countries outside China to report the coronavirus outbreak, but the measures it took to contain the spread became a model for the rest of the world.

South Korea was able to bring down its daily coronavirus infections to a single digit by the end of April as it followed widespread tracking and testing to block the further spread of the disease. However, for the past one week or so the country is recording daily cases at an average of 40. On June 29, South Korea logged in 42 new cases of coronavirus taking its total tally of confirmed cases to 12,757. Currently, that are 1,046 patients under quarantine, while 282 people have lost their lives due to disease. South Korea had allowed sporting and religious events to take place from last month, however, after one Church attendee tested positive, the country is considering limiting the number of people allowed to attend these events, including football, baseball, and golf matches.

Two-year return plan

South Korea last month had issued guidelines for what it called a two-year return plan to post-coronavirus normality. According to reports, the plan includes guidelines for flexible workings, bookings on public transport, quick restaurant meals, churches, sporting fixtures, washing hands, maintaining social distancing, regular temperature checks, wearing masks at public places, and regular disinfection.

