South Korea, US And Japan Conduct Naval Defence Drills In East Sea To Deter N. Korea

South Korea, the United States and Japan have started a trilateral missile defence exercise in the international waters of the East Sea, said Seoul's Navy. At the start of April, the South Korean, US and Japanese navies began their first anti-submarine drills in six months to strengthen their co-ordination against increasing North Korean missile threats, said South Korea’s military. Notably, this comes amid increasing tensions and threats from North Korea, reported Yonhap News Agency.

These naval defence drills between South Korea, the United States and Japan would increase the efforts to sharpen deterrence against North Korean threats. These Naval exercises would reinforce security co-ordination following Pyongyang's provocative acts, such as the launch of a purportedly solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile. Last week, North Korea tested one of its most provocative weapons demonstrations in years. The test was done by flight-testing for the first time where an intercontinental ballistic missile was powered by solid propellants. This would be harder to detect and could directly target the continental United States, reported AP.

Naval defence drills to deter North Korean threats



The latest military drill has featured three Aegis-equipped destroyers, the South's ROKS Yulgok Yi I, the US' USS Benfold and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's JS Atago, reported armed forces. The three countries' navy forces would practice procedures to detect and track a computer-simulated ballistic missile target, and share related information, as per Yonhap News Agency report. According to the South Korean Navy official: "This was an opportunity to strengthen security co-operation among the South, the U.S. and Japan against the North's advancing nuclear and missile threats, and firm up our Navy's capabilities to respond to ballistic missile launches." Further, the three countries participated in such a three-way missile defence exercise in February. Last week, during senior-level defence dialogue called for the Defence Trilateral Talks and agreed to hold missile defence and anti-submarine exercises regularly to counter the North's threats.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of South Korea’s Navy, Jang Do-young said in a press briefing: “The drills’ goal is to improve our response capabilities against ballistic missiles and strengthen our ability to conduct joint operations as North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats continue to escalate." Under the ruler Kim Jong Un, N Korea has been pushing an aggressive nuclear which is aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of the North as a legitimate nuclear power and negotiating economic concessions from a position of strength, said many experts, reported AP. Further, nuclear talks between US and North Korea have remained derailed since 2019 over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against the North and steps to cut back its nuclear programme.

(With AP Inputs)