South Korea, US And Japan Pledge To Strengthen Cooperation In Face Of North Korean Threat

The top diplomats from South Korea, the US, and Japan met in Indonesia and decided to step up their cooperation in the face of North Korea's threats and efforts to restart talks with Pyongyang, according to Seoul's foreign ministry. On the resort island of Bali, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met for the first time with his US and Japanese counterparts, Antony Blinken and Yoshimasa Hayashi.

"The three ministers shared the view that North Korea's nuclear and missile threat is a pressing issue that needs to be dealt with as a priority by South Korea, the US and Japan. The ministers agreed to make efforts to bring a united, firm response from the global community against North Korea's provocation and closely coordinate based on a flexible, open diplomatic approach to bring (Pyongyang) back to dialogue," the South Korean ministry said in a statement.

According to Yonhap news agency, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting, which took place on July 7 and July 8. Later, according to the U.S. Department of State, Blinken and his South Korean and Japanese counterparts talked about ways to increase security cooperation between their three nations.

"The secretary and foreign ministers condemned the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's unlawful ballistic missile launches and discussed how to expand trilateral security cooperation. The secretary reiterated the United States' commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and immediate resolution of the abductions issue," the US state department said in a press release.

The trio reaffirmed the significance of trilateral cooperation

According to the South Korean foreign ministry, the trio reaffirmed the significance of trilateral cooperation to address new regional and global challenges and pursue "future-oriented cooperation" to advance peace, security, and prosperity in the area. It is their first in-person group meeting since South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration in May, when he emphasised strengthening the alliance with Washington and expressed willingness to mend strained ties with Tokyo.

They gathered after the leaders of the three nations decided to strengthen their security cooperation against North Korea during a meeting in Madrid that was held in conjunction with the NATO summit amid worries about the reclusive regime's nuclear test preparations.

