South Korea, US Express Regret Over North Korea Rejecting Seoul's Economic Aid Offer

The Foreign Ministers of South Korea and the United States held a telephonic conversation on Friday and expressed regret over North Korea's rejection of Seoul's offer to provide economic assistance in exchange for denuclearisation steps. South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the matter after North Korea rejected Seoul's "audacious" initiative, terming it as the "height of absurdity," Yonhap news agency reported. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister declared that her country will never accept Seoul's "foolish offer" of economic aid in exchange for denuclearisation measures.

Kim Yo-jong emphasised that her nation has no plans to give up its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programmes in exchange for economic assistance. As South Korea conducts its joint military drills with the US, she also questioned the legitimacy of Seoul's pleas for improved bilateral ties. Yo-jong also took a dig at South Korea's military prowess, claiming that Seoul misinterpreted the location of its most recent missile test on August 17, just hours before President Yoon Suk-yeol called a press conference to encourage Pyongyang to resume diplomatic relations, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

In a televised speech on August 15, the South Korean President had offered to provide North Korea with economic support in exchange for giving up its development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. The large-scale aid offerings in the areas of food and healthcare as well as the modernisation of energy generation systems, seaports, and airports were not much different from the South's earlier proposals that were also rejected by the Kim Jong-un administration.

US, South Korea pledge to work together to deter North Korea's provocations

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministers of South Korea and the US also discussed the security situation on the peninsula, especially in light of their upcoming annual combined military drills. Both sides also vowed to keep working together to prevent North Korea from acting provocatively and encourage it to return to dialogue as soon as possible. According to media reports, Pyongyang has tested several short- to long-range missiles since Suk-yeol took over as South Korea's President in May this year. Further, North Korea has been rapidly increasing its missile tests as part of its weapon development programme.

Image: AP