South Korea, US To Conduct Military Drills To Counter DPRK's Nuclear Aggression: Report

After reports emerged about nuclear power North Korean regime made preparations to restart its main Punggye-ri nuclear test site by making a "shortcut" to a tunnel, the United States and South Korea held discussions to contemplate the measures against DPRK’s atomic program.

A Seoul official said Monday that the reclusive regime has been working to restore its previously demolished site for a seventh underground nuclear experiment. Should it be conducted, it will be the secretive nation's first known nuclear test in about 4 1/2 years. South Korea's military and intelligence detected “signs” that North Korea was attempting to restore 'Tunnel 3' in the mountainous region.

"Our position is that we will respond while leaving all possibilities open," a defense ministry official said, according to Seoul’s state affiliated agency Yonhap. The official who spoke on condition of anonymity further emphasized: "Deterrence capabilities are of the utmost importance, and from this perspective, (the allies) are considering which option would be most effective.”

The development comes after DPRK’s banned intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-17 launched earlier last week for the first time since 2017. The nuclear-capable missile flew for over an hour across 1,100 km (684 miles) stretch, and plunged into Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan about 150 km west of the Oshima Peninsula northernmost island of Hokkaido.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Republic of Korea (ROK) First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo derided the test-fire that was on a trajectory that limited its distance, but could have been aimed at any nation inter-continentally. DPRK’s latest nuclear provocation, which follows two ICBM tests in 2022, demonstrate the threat of its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs that not only challenges the security of its neighbours but broadly the entire international community, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement shortly later.

Seoul, Washington to conduct unilateral or coordinated military drill

In the face of DPRK’s nuclear belligerence, US, South Korra counterparts discussed conducting a unilateral or coordinated military drill in a display of their military might to counter the threat. The decision was made after North's official Korean Central News Agency reported that the powerful communist leader Kim Jong-un categorically asserted that his country will keep developing "powerful strike means” and the banned weapons tests in a major escalation.

“North could stage a major show of force in time for the 110th birth anniversary of leader Kim's late grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung on April 15,” reported Yonhap. On March 25, the United States resort urged for tougher UN sanctions to deter North Korea’s ambitious nuclear missile programs after Kim threatened a “long-standing confrontation” with the United States.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Washington would propose a resolution “to update and strengthen” Security Council sanctions. “It is clear that remaining silent, in the hope that the DPRK would similarly show restraint, is a failed strategy,” she told the UN Security Council meeting that imposed similar measures after North’s first nuclear test explosion in 2006. Russian Deputy Ambassador Anna Evstigneeva and Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun strongly opposed ‘sanctions’ that they stressed will prove to be detrimental to North Korea’s citizens. And that, the council “must consider how to accommodate the DPRK’s justified security concerns.”

As North performed its 12th round of weapons tests last week, Kim conducted a photo session with scientists and others involved in the Hwasong-17 test. “Only when one is equipped with the formidable striking capabilities, overwhelming military power that cannot be stopped by anyone, one can prevent a war, guarantee the security of the country and contain and put under control all threats and blackmails by the imperialists,” KCNA quoted him saying.