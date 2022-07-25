South Korea, US To Hold Talks; Korean Peninsula Security & Other Issues To Be On Agenda

The Defence chiefs of South Korea and the United States are expected to hold talks on July 29 in an attempt to address security on the Korean Peninsula and deterrence against increasing North Korean threats. According to the South Korean Defence Ministry, Minister Lee Jong-sup would meet his US counterpart Lloyd Austin in Washington as the two countries ramp up their security coordination amid concerns of a possible nuclear test by North Korea. The ministry stated that this would be their second in-person meeting after their first talks on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue - an international security event in Singapore in June.

"Through this meeting, the two sides plan to exchange their assessments about the security situation on the peninsula and have a wide range of discussions on various alliance issues, including efforts to enhance the enforceability of extended deterrence," the South Korean Defence Ministry said in a statement, Yonhap news agency reported. The ministry further stated that the agenda of the talks would also include security cooperation among the South, the US, and Japan, as well as further collaboration on global challenges.

Two sides to talk about deployment of US strategic military assets to South Korea

Furthermore, the two sides also intend to talk about the deployment of US strategic military assets to South Korea, which was agreed upon in May during a meeting with the Presidents of the two countries in May. The Defence Ministry stated that Lee and Austin are also anticipated to make significant headway in their efforts to restart the vice-ministerial Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group, which was halted in 2018. According to the ministry, the South, the US, and Japan have been collaborating trilaterally to formulate strategies to counteract North Korea's continued provocations.

South Korea-US relations

South Korea is an important strategic and economic partner for the United States in Asia. It is the 1953 Mutual Defence Treaty between the US and South Korea that allows Washington to assist Seoul in its defence. Meanwhile, under the US "nuclear umbrella," nearly 30,000 US troops are stationed in South Korea. Furthermore, the Korea-US Free Trade Agreement (KORUS FTA) unites the economies of the two countries. Notably, South Korea is the US' seventh-largest trading partner, whereas, the US is the second-largest commercial partner of South Korea.

Image: Twitter/@RichardMarlesMP/AP