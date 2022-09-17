South Korea, US Warn Of 'fitting Response' To Any Possible Nuclear Attack By North Korea

At high-level strategic discussions on Friday, South Korea and the US warned that any possible nuclear attack by North Korea would be met with an "overwhelming and decisive response." The first-use nuclear policy of North Korea was also condemned by the two nations as "escalatory and destabilising rhetoric." This comes after North Korea passed a new law declaring itself a nuclear weapons state on September 9. The Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG), a gathering of the two nations' vice-ministerial defence and diplomatic representatives, was held in Washington on Friday, September 16.

According to the joint statement on the outcomes of the EDSCG meeting, both sides reiterated their "grave concern" over North Korea's "escalatory and destabilising" stance towards the use of nuclear weapons, particularly its adoption of the new nuclear policy law.

“The United States and the ROK made clear that any nuclear attack by Pyongyang would be met with an overwhelming and decisive response,” the joint statement stated, as per The Korea Herald. Additionally, South Korea and the US reaffirmed their commitment to responding to North Korea's nuclear test with a robust and united response.

US vows to continue supporting South Korea

At the meeting, the US also reiterated its "ironclad and unshakeable commitment" to support South Korea with extended deterrence by deploying the whole spectrum of its military capabilities, including nuclear, conventional, missile defence, and other cutting-edge non-nuclear capabilities. Additionally, the US pledged to improve coordination with South Korea in order to swiftly and effectively deploy and exercise strategic assets in the region to deter and combat North Korea and boost regional stability. “The two countries are closely coordinating in detail and stand ready for all possible scenarios,” the joint statement further read.

North Korea possesses fissile material to make nuclear weapons: US

It is pertinent to mention here that North Korea has been rapidly increasing its missile tests as part of its weapon development programme. From hypersonic to short-range, immediate, and long-range missiles, the country's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un has mostly overseen the launch of such missiles. According to an estimate by US intelligence officials, North Korea possesses a significant amount of fissile material, capable of making more than a hundred nuclear weapons.

Image: AP