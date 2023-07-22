South Korea Warns Any Nuclear Attack By North 'would Be The End' Of Kim Jong Un Regime

The South Korean Defense Ministry warned North Korea on July 21 as it said that the use of nuclear weapons "would be the end of that country". This warning by Seuol comes after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons against the alliance of South Korea and the US, reported TASS news agency. The tensions between South Korea and North Korea have been rising after the United States and South Korea expanded their combined military exercises.

The US and South Korea have agreed to increase the regional deployment of US strategic assets like bombers, aircraft carriers and submarines in a show of force against North Korea. The showcasing of the military of the two countries comes after North Korea test-fired around 100 missiles since the start of 2022, reported AP.

South Korean Defense Ministry warns North Korea to stop

"In the event of any North Korean nuclear attack against the South Korea-US alliance, it will face an immediate, overwhelming and decisive response from the alliance, and through this, (we) warn strongly again that (the attack) will result in the end of the North Korean regime," the South Korean Defence Ministry said.

South Korea's warning comes after North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam released a statement on July 20 that said that a "call of a US nuclear submarine at the South Korean port of Busan could be a condition for Pyongyang to use nuclear weapons." Notably, the nuclear ballistic missile submarine, USS Kentucky, was called at the South Korean port of Busan this week in the South Korea-US Nuclear Consultative Group's inaugural meeting, as per Tass news report.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has come onboard the submarine. The two leaders, Biden and Yoon, adopted the Washington Declaration in April. Under this agreement, the nations would set forth steps to demonstrate deterrence capabilities. Apart from that, there would be regular visits of US nuclear ballistic missile submarines, aircraft carriers and bombers to South Korea.

North Korea fires cruise missiles

Meanwhile, North Korea continued to fire several cruise missiles toward its western sea on July 22. According to South Korea's military, this week was the second launch event in protest of the docking of a nuclear-armed US submarine in South Korea.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said "The launches were detected beginning around 4 a.m.". However, they did not immediately report how many missiles were fired or how far they flew.



They added that the US and South Korean militaries have been closely analysing the launches. The first launch happened on Wednesday (July 19), when North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from an area near its capital, Pyongyang. They flew about 550 kilometres, before landing in waters east of the Korean Peninsula.