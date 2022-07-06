South Korea Warns North Korea Of Swift Response To Any 'provocations' Amid Rising Tension

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has threatened Pyongyang with a swift response, ordering his country's military to be on high alert as tensions between the two neighbours rise again. Seoul's warning comes amid fears of a North Korean nuclear 'provocation'.

"President Yoon said strong defense capabilities should be ready to protect the country’s security and national interest as the security uncertainties surrounding South Korea and Northeast Asia are growing more than ever," the South Korean President’s office said in a statement.

Despite not conducting nuclear tests, North Korea has conducted a flurry of missile tests in recent months, violating a self-imposed moratorium declared during the previous administration in Seoul. Yoon met with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, last week, and the three agreed to increase "deterrence" against Pyongyang.

Six American F-35 fighter jets arrived in South Korea on July 5 for the first time since 2017, according to Seoul's Defense Ministry, to "demonstrate the strong deterrent and joint defence posture of the US-ROK alliance," using initials for Republic of Korea, the South Korea's official name.

In an effort to contain the regime, the United States, South Korea, and Japan are alleged by North Korea to have formed "Asian NATO". Joint military exercises between the US and its allies have a "sinister aim" towards North Korea, claimed North Korean state news agency KCNA.

North Korea blames NATO for conflict in Ukraine

Separately, KCNA reported that Kim Hyo-myung, a researcher at the International Society for Political Research in North Korea, claimed that NATO was to blame for the conflict in Ukraine and that there are foreboding signs that sooner or later, the black waves in the North Atlantic will break the peace in the Pacific.

Further, there are concerns that North Korea is getting ready to test a nuclear weapon for the first time since 2017. This is because the country has conducted a record number of missile tests this year, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missile.

Japan and South Korea are both US allies but historical tensions resulting from Japan's occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945 have soured their relationship. In order to counter China's expanding influence and North Korean threats, Washington has pushed Seoul and Tokyo to work together.

Image: AP