South Korea Widens Vaccine Pass Requirement, Announces Strict Measures Amid Omicron Spread

Amid soaring cases of Delta variant and new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, South Korea's Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has announced to tighten the restrictions in the country, The Korea Herald reported on Monday. According to media reports, the strict measures would be applicable till this year and might be altered as per the situation. "The warning of the new COVID-19 variant is becoming apparent," The Korea Herald quoted PM as saying during a Coronavirus response conference in the national capital, Seoul. "Although we do not have a precise knowledge of the Omicron variant, what looks clear is that it is extremely infectious," he added.

The statement made by the South Korea government announcing strict measures came a day after the country broke its daily records for coronavirus infections and deaths in the past three months. Moreover, the health ministry has also confirmed the entry of 12 Omicron cases in South Korea.

Also, he announced the mandatory quarantine of ten days for international travellers. During the meeting, he reiterated the authority to keep all the travellers under quarantine irrespective of their vaccination status. Perceiving a nature of demonstration against the government's order in a particular section of the country, he urged them to follow the guidelines strictly as it will also help them to "live safely".

South Koreans need to show vaccine pass at public places

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency data, the country has been reporting an average of 5,000 cases daily. The country’s death toll was at 3,809 after a record 70 COVID patients died in the past 24 hours, while the 752 patients in serious or critical conditions were also at an all-time high. The health department also raised serious concern about the community spread of the new COVID variant. Moreover, the government has also cut the maximum number of people attending any private gathering from twelve to six in the greater Seoul area and eight in other areas.

According to the latest order, the visitors to high-risk businesses like pubs, gyms, restaurants, cafes, schools, movie theatres, public study rooms, libraries and museums need to show their vaccination certificate (Vaccine pass) or a report showing negative test result for the deadly virus to avail the services.

"'Quarantine pass' is a measure to shield those who have not been immunised," The Korea Herald quoted PM as saying. "This is not an unlawful discrimination, but our least obligation to keep for the shield of our society," added Kim.

