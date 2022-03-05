South Korea: Wildfire Destroys Homes, Poses Threat To Nuclear Power Plant; Thousands Flee

Thousands in South Korea have fled the devastating wildfires as firefighters and troops battled massive flares on Saturday that tore through an eastern coastal area. South Korea issued an alert as the wildfire temporarily threatened Hanul Nuclear Power Plant operated by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. and a liquified natural gas plant in county of Uljin, the presidential office said in a statement. The output of one of the six nuclear reactors was halted as wildfires raged and caused an unstable weather condition, the company’s website stated on Saturday.

It remains unclear how far the wildfires have spread from the site of the plant. South Korea’s prime minister Kim Boo-kyum in a separate statement said on Saturday that country’s defense ministry and the forestry agency were working round the clock to bring the blazes under control.

The wildfires that started Friday have charred at least 12 residential properties and three storage units, according to Yonhap news agency. It is now spreading upwards towards the east coast into the Gangwon province. Over 1,000 firefighters were seen battling the fires that were intensified due to the strong winds. They strengthened efforts to stop the flames from reaching a liquefied natural gas facility near the city of Samcheok, according to the National Fire Agency and the Korea Forest Service.

More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes as firefighters battled a massive wildfire in South Korea's eastern coastal area on Saturday, Yonhap news agency reported, citing local authorities.



The fire burned an estimated 14,989 acres (6,060 hectares), equal to pic.twitter.com/xTTLZc4NYa — tito kingsley ampiah (@titokgh) March 5, 2022

South Korea's government issued a natural disaster alert after a wildfire broke out near the Hanul Nuclear ☢️ Power Plant.



Yeah, what a week for nuclear power plants.pic.twitter.com/oyzhDQ1Yny — Eric Feigl-Ding 💙💛 (@DrEricDing) March 5, 2022

A wildfire burns on a mountain in Samcheok, South Korea. [Credit: AP]

4,000 South Koreans fled homes

On record, 4,000 South Koreans have fled their houses as the fire spread, Lee Jae-hoon, a National Fire Agency official said in an online statement. There were no reports of injuries or deaths. In 2019, a similar massive wildfire had spread across South Korea’s mountainous northern coast and had damaged over 135 homes, killing one person.

Wildfire forced the evacuation of more than 6,200 people from their homes. [Credit: AP/Kim Huyn-tae]

The fire is reported to have been sparked by a transformer near a resort in the county of Goseong. It has spread across to more than 6,000 hectares (14,800 acres) to the nearby city of Samcheok. Nearly 6,200 people have been evacuated. Footages shared by South Korea’s National Forest service show Uljin and Samcheok covered in large swaths of white and gray smoke as hundreds of firefighters used water hoses to douse the huge flames.

South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety said that as many as 65 helicopters and 513 vehicles have been deployed to contain the fire. 7,000 firefighters are on site. Korea Forest Service Minister Choi Byeong-am told Korean reporters that he hopes the fire may be contained by the evening of Saturday and does not spread to the LNG production facility. South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in issued an alert amid fears that the wildfire might eventually reach a seaside nuclear power plant.