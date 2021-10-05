South Korea: Youths' Debt Investment Surpasses 38 Trillion Won In First Half Of 2021

South Korean youths in their 10s and 30s borrowed more than 38 trillion Won in credit loans from securities firms to invest in equities in the first half of this year. Concerns are growing that if stock prices fall, young individuals who have borrowed money would lose a lot of money. Securities firms' new loans totalled 185.8654 trillion won in the first half of this year, according to a report obtained by Justice Party legislator Jang Hye-young of the National Assembly's Strategy and Finance Committee from the Financial Supervisory Service, reported news agency ANI.

The total amount of new loans by the people of the above-mentioned age groups was 38.7453 trillion won, accounting for 67 per cent of the total loan they took last year. If the current trend continues, the loan amount is likely to exceed last year by the end of 2021. Notably, new collateral loans for young people amounted to 3.5 trillion won till June end, reported the news agency citing Global Economic report.

The report stated that the number of young people taking out a loan to invest in stocks has risen dramatically since COVID-19, as it has been simpler to raise cash at low interest rates and asset prices have risen as well. Young people in the country accounted for nearly 55 per cent of the newly created securities accounts this year, with 11.72 million out of 21.15 million. In addition, the account balance of this population was 141 trillion won in the first half of this year, more than double from the last year.

'Debt investment,' on the other hand, is always fraught with danger. Annual interest rates for securities firm credit loans range from 4 to 8 per cent depending on the loan period, while collateral loans range from 7 to 9 per cent. In the case of taking a loan to invest in stocks, profits from growing stock prices are limited, and it can incur a greater loss if stock prices fall, stated the report.

'South Korea's economy under pressure amid recent surge in COVID-19 cases'

It should be mentioned here that securities firms can also dispose of borrowers' stocks arbitrarily if stock values fall below the collateral ratio in the case of credit loans. According to lawmaker Jang, if young people with low income and assets, compared to other generations, take on excessive debt to invest in stocks, their actual life would be harmed by asset market swings, reported the agency. Meanwhile, in its monthly economic report, the South Korean finance ministry stated that the country's economy is still apprehensive about the recovery of domestic demand as the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is negatively harming the person-to-person service sector.

(Image: Unsplash/Shutterstock/RepresentativeImage)