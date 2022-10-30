South Korean & US Defense Chiefs To Hold Talks On Enhancing Readiness Against N Korea

South Korean and US Defence Chiefs are expected to hold a dialogue on ways to enhance the alliance’s deterrence and military readiness against escalating tensions with North Korea due to rampant nuclear-powered missile launches. South Korea’s Defense Ministry, in a statement on Sunday, said that Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are set to host the 54th Security Consultative Meeting on Thursday, upcoming week, at the Pentagon outside Washington, the Korean Herald reported.

The two Defense Chiefs will discuss the major alliance and will conduct an assessment of the security situation on the Korean Peninsula. They will also hold talks on policy coordination and global security cooperation, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry's statement, as cited by the paper. The main focus of the bilateral talks will be steps to enhance the viability of the US extended deterrence and strengthen the military deterrence posture of the South Korea-US forces against North's belligerence.

The two countries will also discuss measures to ensure readiness against the North Korean regime's missile and nuclear threats. South Korea’s key focus would be to discuss the “various and concrete” means to bolster the viability of the US extended deterrence at the forthcoming consultation, the paper quoted a senior official at the Defense Ministry as saying. South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden had also earlier reaffirmed the US commitment to deploy US strategic assets “in a timely and coordinated manner as necessary” at May 21 summit.

N Korea's provocations 'will only 'deepen its isolation:' South Korea

North Korea's repeated provocations and belligerence "will only deepen its isolation," South Korea warned earlier. In a statement, the office of President Yoon Suk-yeol lambasted North Korea after its vessel crossed the sea border, prompting an exchange of fire between the two Koreas. The North Korean vessel violated the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border in the West Sea. Pyongyang, in a contradictory claim, accused the South Korean vessel of straying into its territorial waters.

South Korea’s military said that its naval forces fired warning shots at the North Korean merchant ship that crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a maritime boundary that separates two rival nations. North's military said that it launched artillery shots in response to a South Korean vessel's floundering in its sovereign territory.