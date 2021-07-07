South Korean Army General Booked For Allegedly Sexually Harassing Female Colleague

A South Korean Army General has been arrested for allegedly molesting a female colleague. The unnamed brigadier-general tried to make indecorous advances towards a female subordinate after finishing dinner with a few other soldiers. The female soldier immediately lodged a complaint against the high-profile officer, following which an investigation was launched to dive into the core of the matter.

After the incident came to light, the Army officials have ascertained to provide all "legal and institutional assistance" to the complainant. Furthermore, the government has also assured that it will take ‘appropriate actions’ against the two-star Army officer once the investigations are systematically completed.

The case comes just a month after the South Korean Air Force master sergeant, Leong Seong-Yong resigned from his post after being proved guilty of sexually abusing a female sergeant. South Korea’s Air Force chief stepped down Friday in the face of public anger over the death of a female master sergeant, AP reported. According to local South Korean news, the female sergeant had reported the incident to the higher chain of command but received no response. The victim committed suicide in May 2021 after suffering from prolonged mental illness due to the incident, family members told the media. Earlier in a statement, Sergeant Leong acknowledged the 'heavy responsibility' over the woman's death. The current incident has sparked a nationwide discomfort and led to a rift in the trust of the citizens in the South Korean Armed forces, the South China Morning Post reported.

While speaking on a public forum in May, Head of Gender Equality and Family Ministry Chung Youg-ai raised concerns over women's safety and severe inequality while serving in the military. Women safety and gender issue have been a major debate in South Korea since it has mandated women to serve the military as a measure to curb gender equality gaps in the country.

(Input: Twitter)