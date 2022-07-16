South Korean Beer Company Thanks 'heroes' Who Helped Them Clean Massive Spill On Road

A South Korean beer company named Cass is receiving a lot of love from social media users after they sincerely thanked the people of Chuncheon who volunteered to help them clean the liquor spill from the road after a mishap happened with their truck.

Sharing the video on its YouTube channel, the beer company, thanked the people who came forward to help out the devastated truck driver.

The video that is now making rounds on the internet shows crates of beer bottles spilt on the road in Chuncheon. While the truck carrying about 2,000 bottles of beer was taking a turn at an intersection, unknowingly the crates with glass bottles fell on the road. Soon the driver stopped his vehicle and set out to clear the mess.

To everyone's surprise, while the driver was seen clearing the mess on the road, dozens of passersby stopped to help him. After a few people, called 'Good Samaritans' by the beer company, came to help the distressed driver, the road was cleaned up in just 30 minutes.

The video was originally posted by Cass Beer company on its YouTube channel with a caption in the Korean language, but the video was seen surfing massively on different social media platforms including Twitter.

Watch the heartfelt video below:

Internet reacts

After the South Korean beer company shared the CCTV footage online, many social media users started reacting in the comments section. While one user called the video "company's marketing strategy" and praised it, some users appreciated the efforts of the people of Chuncheon.

Appreciating the Korean spirit, many social media users reacted by praising the country. Here are a few reactions:

Korea is one of the cleanest countries on earth. The people there just have such love and devotion to take care of their nation. It’s amazing, and so refreshing. — Wilhelm von Let's Go GIANTS!!! (@rinaldopurisimo) July 14, 2022

It was a tragedy, but the community pulled together to clean and comfort each other through their grief... — Sean Lally (@scrub) July 14, 2022

This is wonderful to see. Change truck spilling beer to truck stuck in snow and the result is the same anywhere in Canada. :) — Anthony Skanes (@AnthonySkanes) July 14, 2022

This site pushes us to be snarky and mean and hard of heart. Or maybe that's just me. Thank you for the reminder that there are still decent people in the world. I think we all have that in us. I hope. — JM Franklin (@JMFrank_Writer) July 14, 2022

Imagine working together for the greater good. I wish I knew what that was like. — Lucky Penny (@pennydaily) July 14, 2022



