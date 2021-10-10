South Korean Court Calls Discharge Of Late Transgender Soldier 'undoubtedly Illegal'

A South Korean court on Thursday, 7 October, ruled that the army unlawfully discriminated against the first known transgender soldier in the nation by discharging her for undergoing gender reassignment surgery. It is worth noting that South Korea prohibits transgender people from joining the nation’s military, however, it has no specific laws on what to do with those who have sex reassignment operations during their time in service. According to The Associated Press, the court’s landmark ruling came seven months after Byun Hui-su was found dead at her home.

Following the verdict, activist groups said that the decision by the Daejeon District Court advances the rights of sexual minorities, however, they also described the ruling as delayed justice for Byun, who had demonstrated the army’s decision to force her out.

Byun was a staff sergeant and tank driver. She was discharged from the military in January 2020 after the army concluded that her sex change operation could be a reason for dismissal. The South Korean military cited a law that allows the military to discharge personnel with a physical or mental disability if those problems didn’t result from combat or in the line of duty. The army had said that Byun’s loss of male genitals amounted to a disability.

According to reports, Byun, on the other hand, had sex reassignment surgery in November 2019 after suffering depression over her sexual identity. She had expressed her desire to continue serving the army, but a military panel rejected her appeal. Byun then filed a lawsuit against the South Korean military and her relatives inherited the suit after she was found dead in March 2021.

Army's conclusion 'undoubtedly illegal'

On Thursday, the Daejeon court said that the military’s decision to discharge Byun couldn’t be legally justified as it was based on an assertion that she was 'male.' The court noted that the army already knew Byun had applied to legally change her status as a woman before it decided to discharge her. They pointed out that Byun’s request was granted weeks after she was discharged.

“In deciding whether Byun Hui-su’s case could be interpreted as a physical and mental disability as defined by the military personnel law, it’s obvious that the decision should have been based on the premise that (Byun) was a woman following gender reassignment,” the Daejeon court explained in its ruling.

“Therefore, the (army’s) conclusion that Byun Hui-su’s loss of (her male genitals) amounted to physical and mental disability, which was based on the premise that Byun Hui-su was male even after gender reassignment surgery, is undoubtedly illegal and should be canceled,” it said.

Following the announcement of the verdict, the army, in a text message said that it respected the court’s ruling and will hold “comprehensive” discussions on how to respond. The South Korean military added that it hasn’t decided whether to appeal.

