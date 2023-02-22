A court in South Korea recognised the rights of a homosexual couple that was seeking equal health benefits, thus overturning the previous decision of a lower court with a landmark ruling lauded by many. According to CNN, plaintiff So Seong-wook was registered as a “spousal dependent” for health benefits including the state health insurance coverage under the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS), as per his attorney Park Han-hee.

In a conversation with reporters on Tuesday, Park said after the hearing that the NHIS had repealed his client's rights after it found out that he was in a same-sex relationship. In 2021, the plaintiff and his partner sued the government agency on the grounds of discrimination.

However, the pair lost the case as South Korea does not lawfully recognize homosexual marriages. Things took a turn for the better on Tuesday, when the country's high court ruled in favour of the couple. “After the first trial, despite the loss, I said that our love won, is winning and will win. And today demonstrates more clearly that our love has won and is winning,” So said on Tuesday.

Court ruling garners praise for recognizing 'equal rights of same-sex couples'

“I’m really happy that through this ruling, the world will be more aware of the inequality that my husband and I, as well as other sexual minorities in South Korea, have gone through," he added. Now, the NHIS has 14 days to appeal against the ruling. The judicial decision has garnered plaudits from several activists and LGBTQ groups.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Korean advocacy group Gagoonet congratulated the pair and praised “the first ruling where the judiciary recognised the equal rights of same-sex couples.” The ruling comes as a sigh of relief for advocates of the LGBTQ movement. In South Korea, the military penal code makes sexual activity between men a punishable offence with a penalty of two years of imprisonment.