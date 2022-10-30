Last Updated:

South Korean Embassy In Delhi Flies Flag At Half-mast After Seoul Stampede Leaves 153 Dead

In response to the tragic event that occurred in Seoul's Itaewon on Saturday, the Republic of Korea's embassy in Delhi has lowered its flag to half-mast.

South Korea

In response to the tragic event that occurred in Seoul's Itaewon neighbourhood on Saturday night during Halloween celebrations, the Republic of Korea's Embassy in Delhi has lowered its national flag to half-mast. A senior official of the Korean embassy told ANI, "Flying the national flag at half-mast after our president declared national mourning on unfortunate stampede." This came after 153 people lost their lives when a large crowd pushed forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities. 

According to an Embassy official, they are currently looking into whether any family members or relatives of any Korean resident in India were harmed in the stampede. 

Among the deceased, there were 19 foreigners who came from countries including Iran, Uzbekistan, China, and Norway. The event happened when a throng rushed into a small lane in Seoul during Halloween celebrations, trapping and crushing a large group of individuals. 

As 19 out of the total wounded are in critical condition, as per media reports, the death toll might increase further. After the President of South Korea declared a national day of mourning, the Korean Embassy lowered its flag to half-mast. 

Korean Embassy in Delhi expresses sorrow over the South Korea Halloween stampede

Further, the Embassy staff members expressed sorrow and alarm that the majority of the tens of thousands of individuals who congregated in Seoul to celebrate Halloween are young adults in their twenties. Additionally, it was required that every representative of the Embassy in Delhi wear a black ribbon.  

An official at the Korean embassy in Delhi said, “All officials instructed to wear black ribbon and officials and events under national condolence emergency."

In the meantime, Yoon Suk-yeol, the President of South Korea, has announced a period of national mourning. He requested fast "post-accident management" from the authorities and ordered the flags to be lowered over the tragedy. The day after the stampede, Yoon addressed the country from the presidential office and labeled the situation a "tragedy" and a "disaster that shouldn't have happened." 

It is pertinent to mention that the president of South Korea has promised an investigation into the tragic disaster. 

Besides this, on Sunday, October 30, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar conveyed his sympathy over the South Korean tragedy. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, “Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones.” 

(With agency inputs)

