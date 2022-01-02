South Korean Man Crosses Armed DMZ Border To Enter Kim Jong-Un Ruled North: Report

A South Korean citizen has crossed the fortified border into North Korea, the South Korean military has informed on Sunday, reported BBC News. South Korea had spotted the person with a surveillance instrument at the eastern portion of the border. South Korea sent the troops to capture him, however, they were unable to find the person.

The unidentified person was spotted in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas at a point on the east coast at about 21:20 (local time) on Saturday, BBC News reported citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). The Joint Chiefs of Staff Officers have revealed that the surveillance equipment spotted the person crossing the border. Reportedly, the South Korean military even carried out the search operation, however, the person fled from the spot.

South Korea contacts North Korea to ensure safety of person

Military chiefs in Seoul insisted that they were not aware of the person’s well being. However, they have contacted North Korean authorities for the safety of the person who has crossed the border. North Korea has not yet responded to the request, AP reported citing officers who requested anonymity. It is to mention here that the border between North and South Korea is one of the world's most heavily armed borders called the Demilitarized zone. The border is filled with mines and is guarded by barbed wire fencing, tank traps and troops on both sides of the border.

Anti-COVID rule on border in North Korea

Earlier in September 2020, the North Korean military had allegedly shot a South Korean fisheries official after he was found floating in its territorial waters. The North Korean authorities had insisted that the incident happened due to the strict anti-COVID rules, according to which they would shoot anyone who crossed the border, according to AP. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un in 2020 had placed the border city under lockdown after a North Korean defector had crossed into North Korea with COVID symptoms from South Korea. As per the AP report, the fate of the defector who crossed into North Korea is not known.

(Inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)