South Korean Police Officer, Under Investigation For Itaewon Stampede, Found Dead In Seoul

A South Korean policeman, who was one of the suspects in the probe of the police’s response to the Itaewon stampede, was found dead at his residence on Friday, according to the BBC. The 55-year-old officer, whose body was identified by his last name Jeong, worked in intelligence along with the local police. According to local media reports, Jeong was found dead by a family member at 12:45 local time inside his home in the northern part of Seoul on Friday. While an investigation into his death is still underway, the suspected cause is said to be suicide.

The deceased officer was being investigated over the lack of response of police authorities at the Halloween stampede of Itaewon district which killed 156 people and wounded 196 others. Jeong was suspended from his role on Wednesday on the grounds of allegedly trying to hide police failings by ordering his coworkers to erase an intelligence report which was written before the tragedy occurred. The report warned that a grave incident can potentially occur.

What followed the deadly stampede in Itaewon?

The tragedy in Seoul's Itaewon district, which is one of the deadliest crowd surges in South Korea, was followed by a period of national mourning and vigil protests. Several people condemned the South Korean government and authorities over the negligence. "I felt sad at first. But now I'm angry. I'm here because this incident could have been prevented. Those people were close to my age," said 22-year-old university student Kang Hee-joo.

"Although the government clearly has responsibility, it is looking for perpetrators from irrelevant organisations… the incident occurred because the government did not play its very basic role," said another person as the crowd said "Step down, Yoon Suk-yeol's government!” in unison while holding candles and banners.