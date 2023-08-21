South Korean President Asserts Will Bolster Ties With US, Japan To Counter North Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday, August 21 asserted that he will bolster the trilateral ties with the allies— the United States and Japan— to counter the belligerent acts and military provocations by North Korea. Cooperation with the United States and Japan "will grow stronger" if the regional threats from North Korea escalate, Yoon said at the Cabinet meeting that was aired live on the state-affiliated South Korean channels.

Relations between South Korea, the United States and Japan "will solidify," Yoon stressed at the meeting, according to the state televised remarks. The warnings were fired just days after US President Joe Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at Camp David, a US presidential retreat in Maryland, for a trilateral summit.

DPRK's 'aggressive' military provocation on Japan-US-South Korea's summit agenda

On August 18, the three leaders, who previously met on the sidelines of larger multilateral forums such as the 2022 NATO Madrid Summit in Madrid, Spain, held their first standalone leader-level summit. On the agenda was DPRK's "aggressive" military provocation, as well as the broader security issues in the Indo-Pacific due to China’s assertive role that threatens the rules-based international order during Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine.

South Korea's President affirmed to pave the path of deepening engagement for the trilateral relations between the three countries consistent with the US Indo-Pacific Strategy. The three leaders announced strengthening cooperation on a range of security initiatives, including ballistic missile defence, joint military exercises and cybersecurity directed at threats posed by North Korea, China and Russia. In his televised speech, Yoon glorified what he labelled as the "opening of a new era" in the trilateral cooperation between the three countries.

At the end of the summit, US President Biden, South Korean President Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida committed to the plan of holding regular meetings and further bolstering security cooperation to deter North Korean threats. United States' acting assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific Affairs during the George W. Bush administration, Evans Revere, noted that the joint statement made by the three leaders makes it clear that North Korea "is not the only concern that has brought them together for this unprecedented trilateral gathering at Camp David."

The official noted that while Pyongyang might be the most urgent threat for the three leaders, the PRC "is undoubtedly the biggest strategic challenge facing Washington, Tokyo, and Seoul over the long term."

Agreements reached the historic summit "will move the three countries closer to a permanent partnership that focuses on intelligence and information sharing, missile defence, joint military exercises, cybersecurity, early warning cooperation, and enhanced nuclear deterrence," said Revere. While South Korea has been focused on deterring North Korean missile threats, Japan has been committed to countering Chinese sovereign claims on the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which it refers to as the Diaoyu Islands.