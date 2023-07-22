South Korean President's Mother-in-law Gets Arrested For Forging Financial Documents

The mother-in-law of South Korean President, Yoon Suk-Yeol, was detained on Friday for allegedly forging financial documents. Choi Eun-Soon was arrested in the case after the county’s court upheld a one-year prison sentence for forging documents in a land purchase deal, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. On Friday the appellate court in Uijeongbu, located 22 kilometres northeast of Seoul, rejected Choi's appeal.

The mother-in-law of the South Korean President appealed to the court to reconsider the prison sentence handed down by a district court. The appeals court confirmed the lower court’s ruling which found that the 76-year-old was found guilty of producing a fake bank balance certificate. According to the South Korean news outlet, Choi used this certificate to purchase a swath of land in Seongnam, located in the south of Seoul. In the forged certificate the mother-in-law of Yoon suggested that she had deposited 34.7 billion won (US$27 million) into the account to purchase the land, which was not the case.

Not the first rodeo

As per the report by Yonhap, on Friday evening, the court cited “the gravity of the crime" for arresting her. The judge of the appellate court also stated that Choi will still have the “right to defend herself”. However, this was not Choi’s first run-in with the authorities. In December 2021, a district court sentenced her to one year in prison on charges of document forgery, but, she was not arrested back then. In a separate case in the same year, the country's Supreme Court acquitted Choi of charges related to misusing the state’s health insurance benefits.

In February 2013, she was charged with illegally operating a long-term care hospital for the elderly without a medical license. She was also charged with accepting 2.29 billion won in state benefits from the National Health Insurance Service until 2015. While the district court sentence her to a three-year prison term in 2021, the case was dropped in January 2022, after the Seoul High Court overturned the ruling and found her not guilty of the charges.