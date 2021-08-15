South Korean Prez Moon Says Ready For Open Dialogue With Japan Despite Past Feuds

On Sunday, the President of South Korea Moon Jae-in stated that his government was ready to engage in conversation with Japan in order to increase collaboration while attempting to overcome historical differences that had persistently strained bilateral relations. Moon said the two countries should act together to overcome the challenges and develop cooperation based on common principles of democracy and market economy. He delivered this on Liberation Day, which commemorated South Korea's 76th anniversary of freedom from colonial control of Japan from 1910 to 1945 following World War II.

He even added that the administration of South Korea has always been ready for discussion, not only to address two nations' current difficulties but also global dangers like COVID-19 and the climate crisis. He further stated that while talking about the historical concerns that need to be addressed, both nations will do that via actions and procedures that are compatible with universal principles and international community merit.

The Moon’s speech is addressed only weeks after he cancelled plans to travel to Tokyo for the Olympics and visit with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the first time. After what Moon's administration described that some inappropriate words were used by a Seoul-based Japanese ambassador while describing the South Korean President's attempts to strengthen relations between the two nations. The South Korean leader left with the decision to stop the meeting.

Moon had voiced expectations that the Tokyo Olympic Games would provide an opportunity to find a diplomatic solution to past enmities and foster cooperative economic expansion with Japan in the aftermath of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Japan and South Korea Relationship

South Korean-Japanese relations have deteriorated to their deepest ebb when Korean courts ordered Tokyo to pay victims compelled to work for Japanese companies and in its military brothels during World War II. Tokyo rebuked the judgments, claiming that the concerns were resolved through a 1965 treaty that mended diplomatic ties and other later agreements.

On the other hand, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga conducted a memorial service in Tokyo to commemorate the conclusion of World War II and vowed that Japan will never fight another war. He did not, however, apologise to the Asian victims of Japanese forces in the area during the first part of the twentieth century. He is following in the footsteps of his predecessor Shinzo Abe, who was regularly criticised for attempting to conceal Japan's terrible past.

