South Korean Ship Conducts Survey In Japan's EEZ Without Prior Permission, Sparks Outrage

A South Korean ship conducted a survey near the disputed islands of Japan, the Pacific countries said on Sunday. In a statement, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said that the research vessel named ‘Hae Yang 2000” was found to have extended a wire-like object into the sea off the pair of islets which come under Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The ministry asserted that Seoul did not take any prior permission for the same.

Later on, it added that the Korean administration admitted to having carried out the survey. Following this, Tokyo lodged a protest with top South Korean diplomats about carrying out such surveys within Japan’s EEZ without prior consent. It is pertinent to note that the rocky outcrops ‘Dokdo’ has long been a bone of contestation between both the neighbour countries. The islets, currently controlled by South Korea, are claimed by Japan.

Tensions in Indo-Pacific have risen considerably in recent times vis-a-vis contrasting claims on the South China Sea and its islands. Just recently, the newly elected Phillipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stated that he would uphold a previous ruling on the disputed waters of the South China Sea. In 2016, the Hague based Permanent Court of Arbitration rejected China's claims on the South China Sea and areas inside the ‘nine-dash line’ and ruled in favour of the Philippines, which currently has operational control over the Thitu islands. On Friday, Marcos said that he would not “allow a single millimetre” of his country’s maritime coastal rights to be “trampled upon.”

Talks over disputed SCS

Marcos’ remarks came while he was addressing a joint session of Congress where he was proclaimed the next president of the Philippines following last week’s electoral victory. The 64-year-old leader announced that he would take a "firm stance" on the issue of sovereignty of the 3.5 million km² South China Sea. Buttressing his stance further, Marcos asserted that he will hold talks with Beijing over the disputed water body, almost all of which is claimed by China.

(File Image: AP)