South Korean Student Eats Banana Art Piece Worth $120,000

A South Korean art student has eaten a piece of avant-garde art, that was taped to a wall, reported Sputnik.

A South Korean art student has eaten a piece of avant-garde art, that was taped to a wall, reported Sputnik. According to media reports, the student has claimed he was peckish after missing breakfast. This is not the first time that Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's extremely perishable artwork has been consumed by a ravenous culture vulture, reported Sputnik. The piece entitled 'Comedian' was eaten at a Miami art gallery in 2019, just after it was sold for $120,000. 

The famous $120,000 banana at the Art Basel exhibition in Miami Beach was eaten by a New York-based performance artist. The incident was caught on camera by a visitor at the museum who posted it on Instagram, in turn, making it viral. As per reports, David Datuna made a last supper out of the fruit, prying Maurizio Cattelan’s “Comedian” — a banana duct-taped to a wall — loose, peeled it open, and then devoured it. Though the Gallery owners reported him to security, he slipped off. 

Banana artwork ate by a student 

The 2019 work 'Comedian' by Maurizio Cattelan was on display at Seoul's Leeum Museum of Art as part of the Italian artist's collection 'WE'. As the spectators were enjoying the artwork, an Art student Noh Huyn-soo peeled off the duct tape holding up the ripe fruit and ate it, while his friends recorded a video of the act, reported Sputnik. Further, after eating the banana, he then taped the empty banana peel back onto the wall. However, later, the gallery replaced the peel with a fresh banana. Further, the management shared that they would not be charging Noh for eating the perishable work. Noh saw Cattelan's work as a rebellion against authority, reported CNN. Further, he added: "There could be another rebellion against the rebellion." "Damaging an artwork could also be seen as an artwork, I thought that would be interesting... Isn't it taped there to be eaten?" said the Hungry Noh. According to Cattelan, there is " no problem at all" with how the student consumed his work. 
 

