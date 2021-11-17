South Korean Vice FM Jong-kun Meets US Counterpart To Discuss North Korea & Other Issues

On Tuesday, November 16, South Korea's vice foreign minister met with his American counterpart to discuss measures to re-establish contact with North Korea, including the possibility of declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, reported The Korea Herald citing Seoul's foreign ministry. Choi Jong-kun, South Korea's first vice foreign minister, and Wendy Sherman, the US Deputy Secretary of State, discussed the alliance and other issues of mutual interest, including COVID-19 vaccines and the global supply chain crisis, during their 60-minute meeting in Washington, DC.

'I had an excellent meeting with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister @jongchoiysu in Washington. The U.S.-ROK Alliance is critical to combatting COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, and ensuring resilient supply chains and post-pandemic economic recovery [sic],' Sherman wrote on Twitter. According to a press release by Seoul's foreign ministry, the vice-ministers assessed seamless communications and coordination taking place at all levels on ways to advance the Korea peace process, including the end-of-war declaration. They also agreed to continue consultations on practical measures to bring North Korea to the negotiating table. However, it provided no additional information about the meeting, which focused on the sensitive matter of Seoul's push for the declaration in an attempt to rekindle the Korean peace process.

I had an excellent meeting with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister @jongchoiysu in Washington. The U.S.-ROK Alliance is critical to combatting COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, and ensuring resilient supply chains and post-pandemic economic recovery. pic.twitter.com/91at2EElXM — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) November 16, 2021

US State Dept's statement made no direct mention of proposed end-of-war declaration

Meanwhile, the US State Department issued a separate statement on the outcomes of the meeting. The statement made no direct mention of the proposed end-of-war declaration despite reaffirming a "shared commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula," reported The Korea Herald. South Korea's liberal Moon Jae-in administration claims that if such a declaration is issued, it will aid in the resumption of disarmament talks with North Korea, which have been halted since 2019. The South Korean government has not got much time left in its kitty as the election to choose Moon's successor is slated for March next year.

It should be mentioned here that Choi and Sherman also discussed Iran matters at their meeting, presumably alluding to Iranian assets blocked in South Korea as a result of US sanctions. Meanwhile, the South Korean vice-minister promised that Washington's nuclear discussions with the Middle Eastern country will continue to get his support. Choi and Sherman's meeting - the third of its kind this year - came just one day before US and South Korean diplomats were to meet with their Japanese counterpart, Takeo Mori, for trilateral discussions, reported the outlet.

Image: Twitter/@Wendy Sherman/@Jong Kun Choi/AP