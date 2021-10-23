South Koreans Protest In 'Squid Game' Costumes Demanding Wage Hike, Job Security

Unified donning ‘pink’ guard jumpsuit from the popular Netflix survival drama Squid Game that took over the world’s audience for its pop-culture theme of capitalism, and wealth inequality, thousands of protesters in South Korea flooded the streets demanding job security from the government. South Korean Confederation of Trade Union members (KCTU) earlier yesterday, October 22 wore masks with squares, circles, and triangles and costumes inspired by the Netflix original Korean series as they marched in rallies in humongous turnout chanting slogans to improve the labours’ working conditions, and a minimum wage hike.

In the footage broadcasted and widely circulated online, more than 80,000 members of KCTU mimicking the Squid Game’s army of neon-clad guards led protests across 13 cities in South Korea, bringing the traffic commute to a halt and disrupting civilian activities. The thousand-strong crowd, joined by the South Korean workers, breached the government warnings against the public assembly due to COVID-19.

[Unions workers in Seoul, South Korea, wear masks and costumes inspired by the Netflix original Korean series "Squid Game" during a rally demanding job security. Image: Ahn Young-joon/AP]

550,000 members observe strike demanding irregular workers' rights

In South Korea, only one person is allowed to protest as the pandemic restrictions remain instated due to the recent upsurge of more virulent Delta plus variant of the coronavirus. But at least 550,000 members in several parts of the country observed strikes and led demonstrations against the irregular workers’ benefits, and low wages, as their working conditions were marred by the global pandemic and looming economic crisis.

Can't help but notice while everyone else bought Squid Game costumes to use for Halloween, South Koreans used it to protest for workers' rights. Truly a model for organizing and demonstrating for workers worldwide. pic.twitter.com/FUoh7nX1Ro — gelatina coreana de bellota (@dotorii_muk) October 22, 2021

South Korean press reported that the demonstrations were largely dominated by the temporary workers and contract workers in South Korea, and in Seoul alone, 27,000 members protested against the ruling government for inaction on job security. In the footage, about 12,000 law enforcement officers could be seen barricading the roads with "bus walls" and fences at the Capital’s Gwanghwamun Plaza. Several subway exits were cordoned off by the officers as the demonstrators clashed with the police forces.

Seoul city government aired warnings to the sea of crowd instating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act and declaring the large gathering violation of the law under the Level 4 social distancing measures. South Korea registered over 1,571 new cases of novel coronavirus at the time the rallies were planned, highlighting labour issues in the country. This pushed the overall COVID-19 tally to 346,088. The police on Friday threatened legal action against the organisers.

Image: AP/Twitter/@raeyhan